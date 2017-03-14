It's time for a vacation, don't you think?

The weather is getting warmer, and the thought of tropical backdrops, itty-bitty bikinis and fruit-flavored beverages are enough to make you buy a plane ticket. Just take a look at your social media feeds. Lea Michele jetted to Hawaii with her hairstylist Sarah Potempa, and gave us major vacation hair goals in the process. Chanel Iman was naturally radiant in the Maldives with her beau Sterling Shepard. Julianne Hough took a girls' getaway for her bachelorette; while, Gabrielle Union relaxed with her hubby on a yacht—the Instagram inspiration never ends.

What do these ladies have in common? Beautiful tresses.