Today is another beautiful day in Hoda Kotb's motherhood journey.
As the morning show host continues her maternity leave, the new mom received a special guest at her New York City home.
Knock, knock. It's time for a visit from Savannah Guthrie.
The mother-of-two couldn't help but embrace baby Haley Joy with open arms while also sharing a valuable mommy lesson to her close friend.
"Aunt Savannah showed us how to swaddle!!! Happy Haley xoxo," Hoda shared on Instagram. Savannah later tweeted, "Sweet dreams, baby and mama!"
In the weeks since announces her "Valentine's baby," Hoda has been inundated with love from Today show co- workers and viewers alike.
That support has come right when Hoda has discovered a new love she hasn't quite felt before.
"It's one of those things where you think you've done it all, you think you've felt it all," she explained to People. "But I just didn't know that this kind of love existed."
"I wake up sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, I have a baby!'" she joked. "But it feels totally real. I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing's more real. Nothing."
"This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world," Matt Lauer shared the same day news broke of the adoption. "You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I can ever imagine."
We can't help but agree.
