Here's the perfect excuse to book your next trip to Iceland: good skin care.

In case you haven't been checking your Instagram feed lately, everyone seems to be enjoying the restorative powers of the country's waters. Perhaps it's the fact that budget airline Wow Air is offering one-way fares for as low as $99 (note: there are costly taxes and fees). Maybe celebrity influence has finally trickled down to us regular folk.

In 2014, Beyoncé posted Tumblr photos of herself in Icelandic waters, to celebrate husband Jay Z's 45th birthday. And just last year, Kourtney Kardashian took a friends' trip to the Nordic nation. Even in the water, their skin looked plump and fresh.