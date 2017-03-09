Cara Delevingne extended her carefree nature to the front row at Paris Fashion Week.

The model-turned-actress is no stranger to pulling off difficult runway looks. But when you can manage to look good in an unusual mixture of couture and streetwear, that's even more impressive! Cara teamed a cropped Chanel cardigan with baggy tracksuit pants, which was worn low enough to show the waistband of her Supreme x Louis Vuitton boxers, and Sunday Somewhere sunnies.

On those days you just don't feel like dressing up, this look may just be the answer you're looking for. By throwing on an elegant cardigan or sweater over your relaxed bottoms, you can easily transform your outfit from casual loungewear to sport-luxe.