Teresa Giudice's Mother Antonia Gorga Dies at Age 66

Teresa Giudice, Antonia Gorga

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga are mourning the death of their mother Antonia Gorga.

The matriarch passed away at age 66 of natural causes Friday, E! News has learned. Teresa and Joe have not commented.

Antonia is survived by Teresa, Joe, their father Giacinto Gorga and seven grandchildren—Teresa and husband Joe Giudice's four daughters and Joe and RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga's two sons and daughter, who is named after Antonia.

Teresa and Joe;s mother had made several appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey over the years and had joined the family in supporting Teresa amid her legal turmoil over the past couple of years.

The reality star and mother of four daughters served 11 months in a federal prison for fraud in 2015, while her husband Joe Giudice began a 41-month sentence almost exactly one year ago.

With my beautiful Mamma

Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mamma. Ti amo tanto mamma! ??

Happy Birthday Mama adore you and Papa ??????#bestparents #daughterslove

Happy Birthday to Mia Mama ??????

Happy Birthday Nonna We Love You ????#7grandchildren

Teresa often paid tribute to her mother on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful MAMA!" she wrote in October, when she celebrated Antonia's birthday. "I am the person I am because of you love you with all my heart."

Error subscribing, please try again