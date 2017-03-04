Trevor Gillespie; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Bitch stole my look? Or thoughtful tribute?
Nicki Minaj sat front row at the the Haider Ackermann Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show in Paris as part of the Paris Fashion Week Saturday wearing a half-sleeve black Mugler button-down fitted jacket top that revealed most of her chest, including her full left breast that was covered by an Agent Provocateur nipple pasty.
Her outfit drew comparisons to the now-iconic purple look her rival Lil' Kim sported at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
The two rappers have feuded for years.
In 2012, Kim minced no words when asked on Watch What Happens Live for her opinion on Nicki's single "Stupid Hoes."
'If you have to make a song called 'Stupid Hoes,' you must be a Stupid Hoe," she said.
In 2014, Kim threw shade at Nicki by offering an alternative verse for Beyoncé and the former rapper's "Flawless" remix.
"Am I trippin' or did this hoe just say my name / Queen of Rap, get the f--k outta here / Queen's back, get the f--k outta here / Tim to get this rap bitch up outta here," she raps.
Nicki was recently dissed by another rapper, Remy Ma, in the diss track "SheETHER." Remy has feuded with Nicki for a decade.
There have been rumors that Kim may intervene to back up Remy Ma. In a recent interview with Billboard, she denied the reports.
"We all know the situation that's going on with Remy and ol' girl. That's their situation and I have nothing to do with that," she said. "They have a rumor out there like, 'Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.' First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y'all giving ol' girl too much credit. I'm not even thinking about that. I'm not even thinking about ol' girl! I'm so far past that. That's never on my mind. Ever. Ol' girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all."
"So I hate the fact of that being in the equation," she said. "But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing "ShETHER," that s--t is so hard, Remy don't need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that?"
In her interview with Billboard, Kim also reminisced about her iconic MTV VMAs outfit.
"If I wore that same damn outfit to the club, you would look at me like I'm a damned fool," she said. "People still say, 'Put that purple outfit back on!' That's bulls--t. They don't want to see me in that outfit."
"First of all, if I was still with my record company and we were still moving—I would update. My music is gonna be updated, my look is gonna be updated. You just update," she continued. "But there are some fans who don't understand the meaning of updated. They just think you do the same exact thing and put some blonde stuff in your wig instead of it being all purple. It's not possible. That's what I like to constantly do, and that's what I was known for—being a trendsetter and always reinventing myself."