Timur Emek/GC Images
Bella Hadid is literal fire in this head-to-toe scarlet look.
What happened to the fashion phenomenon that less is more when it comes to sporting vibrant colors? The supermodel completely went against that mantra when she wore red on red...on red. She sported an plunging, embellished jumpsuit and a coordinating cherry Area coat, and accessorized in matching crimson shades.
While you may not have noticed, most of us have already participated in this adventurous trend. You know those lazy days when you pull out your black jeans and black blouse to match your black bomber jacket and leather boots? (Don't deny it, we've all been there.) Well, this is the same exact concept, except you're working with a brighter color scheme.
A great way to rock a single-colored outfit like this is to include a variety of textures. Believe it or not (even if all the pieces are exactly the same color), the different combinations of fabric can really add dimension to your outfit.
If you're a bit wary about the whole standing-out-too-much thing, tone it down by incorporating various shades of the color. Assorted tints can do the trick when it comes to quieting down a overwhelmingly bold outfit, without having to sacrifice the one-tone look.
Zara Crepe Jumpsuit, $8; Topshop Burnt Orange Short Sleeve Roll Up Shirt, $31 & Side Split Trousers by Boutique, $95; J. Crew Lace Crop Top, $130 & Alice + Olivia Eloise Wide-Leg Trouser, $295
What color would you wear from head-to-toe?
Let us know in the comments!