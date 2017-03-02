Bella Hadid is literal fire in this head-to-toe scarlet look.

What happened to the fashion phenomenon that less is more when it comes to sporting vibrant colors? The supermodel completely went against that mantra when she wore red on red...on red. She sported an plunging, embellished jumpsuit and a coordinating cherry Area coat, and accessorized in matching crimson shades.

While you may not have noticed, most of us have already participated in this adventurous trend. You know those lazy days when you pull out your black jeans and black blouse to match your black bomber jacket and leather boots? (Don't deny it, we've all been there.) Well, this is the same exact concept, except you're working with a brighter color scheme.