Flip or Flop Gets 5 Spinoffs Amid Tarek and Christina El Moussa's Split

Tarek El Moussa, Christina El Moussa

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Flip or Flop and California couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa's marriage may have turned out to be a flop, but their reality series franchise will live on.

HGTV announced in a statement Wednesday that two spinoff shows are set to debut this year and three more are in development.

Flip or Flop Vegas, featuring married couple and house flippers Bristol Marunde and Aubrey Marunde, will premiere on April 6. Another spinoff program, Flip or Flop Atlanta, featuring Ken Corsini and Anita Corsini, is set to premiere this summer.

Aubrey and I ready for a big day at "work"...doesn't feel like work though!

A post shared by Bristol Marunde (@bristolmarunde) on

In addition, three more are being developed: Flip or Flop Nashville with Page Turner and ex DeRon JenkinsFlip or Flop Chicago with Mark Perez and Liz Perez and Flip or Flop Texas with Andy Williams and Ashley Williams.

A post shared by ??Liz Perez?? (@lizperez_zig) on

Tarek and Christina, who share two children, revealed in December that they had split several months prior. They also said they would continue working together. In January, Tarek filed divorce papers.

In February, he and Christina appeared together at an investor's summit, marking their first joint appearance since he filed the paperwork to end their seven-year marriage, and also reunited to film Flip or Flop.

New episodes of the flagship series are set to air this summer, HGTV said in its statement.

A source told E! News in December that the El Moussas were set to film new episodes of Flip or Flop in early 2017 but solely to fulfill contractual obligations.

"The show will end after that," the insider added. 

