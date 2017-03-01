He just didn't want to keep up with the Kardashians.

James Harden and Khloe Kardashian dated for eight months before calling it quits, and now the NBA player is explaining his side of the story. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Harden revealed he didn't like the spotlight that came with dating Khloe.

"I feel like it was for no reason," the Houston Rockets player said of the media frenzy that came with dating Khloe, although he didn't say her name. "I wasn't getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don't need that. It wasn't uncomfortable, but it wasn't me."