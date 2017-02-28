Do we have a royal chef on our hands?!

Kate Middleton revealed that Prince George has a knack for cooking...pancakes!

The Duchess of Cambridge—wearing a blue Rebecca Taylor skirt suit—visited London's Ronald McDonald house on Pancake Day or "Shrove Tuesday"—the traditional feast day that's celebrated before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday in the U.K. and is known as "Fat Tuesday" in the United States.

She chatted with families at the establishment while making pancakes and dished that her 3-year-old was doing the same.

James Wheeler, a 4-year-old at the event, asked her, "Where's George today?" To which Kate replied, "George? I should have brought him. He's at his Montessori nursery today making pancakes."

James then excitedly told the Duchess, "There's a thunderstorm coming!" And Kate replied again, "Yes, I know all about those. George likes storms, too!"