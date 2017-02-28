Does Prince George Have a Future in Food? Kate Middleton Reveals What the Toddler Is Cookin' Up

Prince George, 3rd Birthday

PA Images/Sipa USA

Do we have a royal chef on our hands?!

Kate Middleton revealed that Prince George has a knack for cooking...pancakes!

The Duchess of Cambridge—wearing a blue Rebecca Taylor skirt suit—visited London's Ronald McDonald house on Pancake Day or "Shrove Tuesday"—the traditional feast day that's celebrated before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday in the U.K. and is known as "Fat Tuesday" in the United States.

She chatted with families at the establishment while making pancakes and dished that her 3-year-old was doing the same.

James Wheeler, a 4-year-old at the event, asked her, "Where's George today?" To which Kate replied, "George? I should have brought him. He's at his Montessori nursery today making pancakes."

James then excitedly told the Duchess, "There's a thunderstorm coming!" And Kate replied again, "Yes, I know all about those. George likes storms, too!"

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Ronald McDonald house is a "home away from home" for families who have children being treated at the nearby Evelina Hospital. Kate visits often.

In fact, James' mother, Rebecca—whose newborn son is in intensive care at the hospital after being born at 23 weeks—says chatting with Kate is truly heartwarming.

"I got a bit emotional talking to Kate. It sometimes just rises up," she explained. "She stopped talking and let me compose myself. You could see the sympathy in her eyes. She was so warm and down-to-earth."

Rebecca added, "She seemed very kind-heated and easy to talk to. She's incredibly beautiful as well."

