Theirs was a romance that captivated the world and, now that Ryan Murphy is tackling Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Wales for his just-announced second installment of Feud, they have just become some of the most coveted roles in Hollywood, as well.

Ahead of the highly-anticipate series premiere of Feud: Bette and Joan, chronicling the infamous feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, FX has revealed that season two will focus on the 1981-1996 marriage that fueled the tabloid industry through the '90s thanks to admissions of infidelity by both parties. While very few details about the installment, which will be written by Murphy and Brothers and Sisters vet Jon Robin Baitz, have been announced, expect to see Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla Parker Bowles (Prince Charles' current wife) and James Hewitt (the British Army officer who Diana carried on a five-year affair with) in the mix.