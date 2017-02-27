After the Oscars comes the outfit change.

Every year following the Academy Awards, Vanity Fair throws their annual after-party—and, as you already know, it comes with its own set of fashion standards.

A-lists can choose to dress more casually (swap gowns for minis), turn up the sexy (swap high necks for naked dresses)...they can really do whatever they want. Which makes witnessing their second wardrobe choice so fun!

So take a scroll through the following photos of your favorite celebs (in both looks from last night) and choose a favorite by voting in the below polls.