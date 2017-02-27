"Any of these nine films could have been chosen. But then when the switch happened, I have to say, they were extremely gracious—so gracious, in fact, that I think it made the bittersweetness and the shock even more," Jenkins, who received the award for Best Adapted Screenplay, told E! News. "I felt bad for them. I just love them. These things happen. I make movies. We film a scene, I don't know, 10-15 times...Nobody does those things on purpose. It wasn't malicious."

"I will say that I saw the card, and when I saw the name of our movie on it, the small film made in Miami in 25 days about a kid who often isn't centered in a narrative, I felt damn good," Jenkins admitted. "I felt so good. It's an affirmation that all these different Americans are valid."