Oscars 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Get your popcorn popping and throw on your fanciest pajamas because Hollywood's biggest night of the year is finally here!

The Academy Awards are always the talk of the town and the 2017 Oscars are sure to be no exception.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the evening's ceremony for the first time in his career and he's already given hints about what viewers can expect from him.

In fact, E! News recently caught up with the late-night talk show host where he admitted that he's going to try his hardest to ensure that his longtime frenemy, Matt Damon, doesn't steal his thunder.

It turns out that Damon co-produced the award-nominated drama Manchester By the Sea, so if the flick wins for Best Picture, well, the duo could have a situation on their hands.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that he doesn't win or doesn't know that he won," Kimmel shared. "My goal is to keep him offstage."

We also got Damon's side of things where he joked, "I don't think I need to do anything to make his performance worse. He's gonna be really terrible no matter what." Oh, these two…we can't wait to see what's in store for them at the Dolby Theatre tonight.

But let's focus our attention back at what's arguably most important this evening—the winners!

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's La La Land currently holds the lead with 14 nominations, while Amy Adams' Arrival ties in second place with Mahershala Ali's Moonlight with both earning eight nominations. Meanwhile, Lion and Manchester By the Sea both hold strong in third with six Oscar nominations each.

See below to see who went home with a 2017Academy Award:

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Cinematography

Arrival

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

WINNER: OJ: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

WINNER: The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

WINNER: The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Live-Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

WINNER: Sing

Timecode 

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Lionsgate

Best Actor

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Sound Editing

WINNER: Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival 

WINNER: Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Moonlight, Mahershala Ali

A24 Films

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar! 

WINNER: La La Land

Passengers

Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

WINNER: The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

Allied

WINNER: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Lucas Hedges, Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Amazon Studios

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

WINNER: Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

WINNER: La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers 

Original Song

"Audition: The Fools Who Dream" - La La Land

"Can't Stop the Feeling" - Trolls

WINNER: "City of Stars" - La La Land

"The Empty Chair" -  Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go" - Moana

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster 

WINNER: Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana 

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

WINNER: Zootopia 

Best Animated Short 

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

WINNER: Piper

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

WINNER: Moonlight 

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

