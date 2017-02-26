Ryan Gosling Brought His Sister as His Date for the 2017 Oscars!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Who's that girl sitting next to Ryan Gosling?
In case you were wondering about the beautiful, blonde woman hanging out with the La La Land star and his famous friends throughout the night at the 2017 Oscars, let us put the mystery to rest. It's his sister, Mandi Gosling!
The actor's partner Eva Mendes didn't attend the show, but it was no problem because he decided to make it an evening of family bonding at the Academy Awards, where he was also nominated for Best Actor.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Although he didn't pick up the win, Ryan and his sis seemed to have a great time throughout the ceremony, snacking on free goodies, dancing to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" and more.
A memorable night spent with movie's biggest stars? Let's just say it pays to be a sibling plus-one!
