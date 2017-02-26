Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Meryl Streep did not wear Chanel to the 2017 Oscars.
The Academy Award-nominated actress showed up to Hollywood's biggest night in a blue embellished, off-the-shoulder blue gown from Elie Saab's Spring 2017 collection, accessorizing it with matching trousers and a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Her choice in dress comes just a day following her feud with the fashion house's creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, earlier this week.
In case you missed it, WWD published an interview with Lagerfeld in which he accused Streep of enlisting another designer to create her Oscars look because she wanted financial compensation.
He claimed that days after his team had started working on a gray, embroidered silk gown for the big night, someone from the actress' team called him and said, "'Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.'"
Lagerfeld told the magazine, "A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?"
He later clarified his comments in another statement to the publication, saying, "Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep's stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards. After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep's team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination."
However, Streep did not feel that was any kind of apology.
In a statement to E! News, she said, "In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld's 'statement,' there is no 'controversy': Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication."
Her statement continued, "That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld's generic 'statement' of regret for this 'controversy' was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting."
