EXCLUSIVE!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party: Get All the Details!
by
Marc Malkin
|
Beyoncé and Jay Z had a pre-Oscars date night.
The power couple stopped by The Weinstein Company's party last night for Lion at the Montage in Beverly Hills.
They arrived as Cynthia Erivo, Corbin Bleu and Chris Jackson were finishing a three-song set from the studio's upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony winning musical In The Heights.
Weinstein Company boss Harvey Weinstein asked that the first five minutes of the performance be repeated for Beyoncé and Jay Z.
The two danced in their seats and gave the trio a standing ovation.
Beyoncé, who recently revealed she is pregnant with twins, looked gorgeous in a body hugging green gown that showed off her baby bump. Jay Z was in all black with a ring on his left hand that featured a blinding cluster of diamonds.
They enjoyed some of the dessert, including a vanilla caramel budino and chocolate cake. Beyoncé drank water as Jay Z sipped champagne. They also held hands and Jay Z stroked Beyoncé's back.
One friend embraced Beyoncé with tears in her eyes, saying to the "Leomonade" hit-maker, "You look so wonderful. Such a blessing, such a blessing."
A few minutes later, Erivo could be seen shaking hands with Beyoncé. Designer Zac Posen chatted with the singer (she kissed both him and Tracee Ellis Ross hello when she first arrived) as did Weinstein's wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman.
The Carters stayed for a total of about 25 minutes before leaving through a doorway next to the stage.
Another guest at the party? Rachel Roy, who many Beyoncé fans believed was "Becky With the Good Hair."
Lion stars Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar were also there as were Édgar Ramírez, Matthew Morrison and celebrity shoe designer Christian Louboutin.
The lineup also included Nicole Sherzinger performing Sia's "Never Give Up" from the Lion soundtrack.
—Additional reporting by Alli Rosebloom
