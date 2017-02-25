Meryl Streep isn't holding back when it comes to addressing Karl Lagerfeld head on.

Two days after WWD published an interview with the Chanel creative director in which he accused the Florence Foster Jenkins star of enlisting another designer to create her 2017 Oscars look because she wished to receive financial compensation for wearing it, the actress has responded in a statement to E! News.

"In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld's 'statement,' there is no 'controversy': Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication," Meryl's statement reads.

"That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld's generic 'statement' of regret for this 'controversy' was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting," it ended.