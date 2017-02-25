Dimitrios Kambouris/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Meryl Streep isn't holding back when it comes to addressing Karl Lagerfeld head on.
Two days after WWD published an interview with the Chanel creative director in which he accused the Florence Foster Jenkins star of enlisting another designer to create her 2017 Oscars look because she wished to receive financial compensation for wearing it, the actress has responded in a statement to E! News.
"In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld's 'statement,' there is no 'controversy': Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication," Meryl's statement reads.
"That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience. I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld's generic 'statement' of regret for this 'controversy' was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting," it ended.
Streep is referring to a statement Lagerfeld gave to WWD on Saturday in hopes of clarifying his previous comments.
"Chanel engaged in conversations with Ms. Streep's stylist, on her request, to design a dress for her to wear to the Academy Awards," it read. "After an informal conversation, I misunderstood that Ms. Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration, which Ms. Streep's team has confirmed is not the case. I regret this controversy and wish Ms. Streep well with her 20th Academy Award nomination."
In Lagerfeld's initial interview, he claimed days after his team had started working on an embroidered gray silk gown, someone from Streep's team allegedly called him and said, "'Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us.'"
"A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?" he added to the magazine. At the time, Meryl's rep told us in a statement, "This is a completely untrue story. Ms. Streep would NEVER wear anything in exchange for payment."
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage on Sunday, Feb. 26 starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, and join the conversation on Oscar.com and across social with #oscars and #eredcarpet. Following The Oscars® ceremony on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, come back to E! for our live After-Party special at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.