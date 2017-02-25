2017 Independent Spirit Awards: Everything You Haven't Seen on TV

It's time for one last hurrah before the 2017 Oscars.

The 2017 Independent Spirit Awards has commenced in Santa Monica Calif., where stars like Kate Beckinsale, Colin Firth and Kerry Washington have gathered to celebrate independent filmmakers and their cinematic masterpieces from the last year. Unfortunately, Natalie Portman, who is nominated in the Best Female Lead category for her performance in Jackie, bowed out shortly before the ceremony due to her pregnancy.

On the up side, there's still plenty of action to be had inside the Indie Spirit Awards' massive tent set up on the beach as comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney co-host the event. Check back throughout the telecast, which airs live on IFC, for every must-see moment the cameras might have missed.