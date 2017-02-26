Chris Rock. Ellen DeGeneres. Hugh Jackman. Steve Martin.

The group of memorably successful Oscar hosts is a very exclusive club. To become a member, one must exude style, grace, humor, the perfect balance of sarcasm and respect. The stakes are extremely high when a person agrees to be an Oscar host, and if you fail, you are relegated to a truly terrifying club that is quite the opposite. James Francoand Anne Hathawaywill let you in.

This evening was Jimmy Kimmel's first foray into commanding the Academy Awards stage, and it was a crossroads which would decide his award show reputation. And he really went all out for it: He gave the entire audience candy, he surprised a bus full of tourists, he really ripped Matt Damon a new one. But what's the verdict? We've got his official report card, so find out how he did in all the most important categories.