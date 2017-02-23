Lily James had her "Cinderella moment" in 2015, and now it's Emma Watson's turn to shine.

Watson and her Beauty and the Beast co-stars kicked off their worldwide promotional tour in Paris earlier in the week. On Thursday, the 26-year-old actress looked like a real-life Disney princess at Spencer House in London, wearing a bespoke, eco-conscious Emilia Wickstead dress. Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also works with James—styled her instantly ionic premiere look.

Before the press tour began, Watson and Corbin-Murray jointly created a new Instagram account, called The Press Tour, to highlight the sustainable pieces the actress has been wearing.