Pregnant Irina Shayk Visits Disneyland Without Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is preparing for motherhood in possibly one of the best ways—with a trip to the happiest place on Earth.

The pregnant supermodel headed off to Disneyland this week alongside her sister, Tatiana Petenkova, and her niece and nephew. The four visitors took part in all of the Disney fun, picking up merchandise in one of the theme park's stores, posing for selfies, enjoying the fire works and taking a twirl on the Dumbo ride, of course! However, a source tells E! News she didn't partake in the tea cups.

While the star is expecting her first child with longtime beau Bradley Cooper, the Oscar nominee didn't join the ladies on their trip. Meanwhile, Shayk, who has yet to personally confirm the pregnancy, hid her growing baby bump underneath a coat wrapped around her waist. The 31-year-old beauty seemed to be very persistent about not showing her belly, even posing for a photograph while holding a jumbo stuffed Minnie Mouse in front of her waist.