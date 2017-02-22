Kate Middleton Recycles a 5-Year-Old Coat to Play Pool With Kids

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock, Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images
She may be the Duchess of Cambridge, but she's also the queen of fashionable recycling.
On her most recent occasion of outfit repeating, Kate Middleton arrived in Torfaen in Wales for a visit to MIST, a program that provides mental health services to children in the surrounding area who have faced adversity and trauma. MIST is a part of Action for Children, of which Middleton serves as a royal patron.
Donning a 5-year-old burgundy double-breasted coat and coordinating skirt by French brand Paule Ka, the mother of two got into the childish spirit of the day by grabbing a pool cue and joining a game with a handful of youngsters. However, her 15-year-old teammate later joked to reporters that Middleton's skills were less than par. "She was dreadful," he quipped. Talk about a tough critic!
Later, she visited with the Caerphilly Family Intervention Team, which is part of Action for Children, to understand the therapeutic services they provide to local children.
The charitable royal has spent more than a year advocating on behalf of her campaign with Prince Williamand Prince Harrycalled Heads Together, which promotes mental health programs and services for British citizens of all ages. The trio has used their platform to eliminate the stigmas surrounding mental health in their country with the use of services rooted in schools and neighborhoods.
Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images
"The challenge that so many people have is not knowing how to take that first step of reaching out to another person for help. Admitting that they are not coping. Fear, or reticence, or a sense of not wanting to burden another, means that people suffer in silence—allowing the problem to grow larger and larger unchecked," Middleton said at a charity meeting in January.
The proud mother has credited her own children for showing her how important it is to improve mental health services for her constituents.
While she's focused on life as a royal mother, her jacket was a subtle nod to the days before welcoming Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In fact, the last time she was spotted wearing her red coat and matching skirt, it was October 2012—just a year after her marriage to William and a year before giving birth to little George.
Middleton, who has proven her forte when it comes to recycling looks, styled the ensemble slightly differently five years later with a black turtleneck layered underneath and a pair of knee-high boots. Her chocolate locks were shiny and pinned back with volume at the crown.
No matter her boots or blowout, she's always the same stylish Kate.