Inside Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Party: Dakota Johnson, Colton Haynes and More!

Dakota Johnson, Vanity Fair Young Hollywood

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair knows how to attract the young people.

The magazine's annual pre-Oscar Young Hollywood party with L'Oreal Paris last night at Delilah in West Hollywood was jam-packed with—you guessed it!—young celebs.

Dakota Johnson co-hosted the evening with VF editor Krista Smith. The Fifty Shades Darker star arrived on the early side and was escorted to a corner banquette tucked away in a corner of the new hotspot. She chatted with friends, including The Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella.

Patrick Schwarznegger was nearby being introduced to Sofia Carson while Colton Haynes and his bestie Ally Maki were checking out a burlesque dancer and taking selfies with beauty vlogger Manny MUA. Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst mingled through the room.

Newly engaged Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey also stopped by as did Shay Mitchell, in a low-cut skin-baring black blazer.

Also spotted were Dove Cameron, Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, Fences' Jovan Adepo, Ashley Madekwe, Victoria Justice, Alia Shawkat, Maddie Ziegler, Zelda Williams and Angela Sarafyan.

Check out pics from the party in the gallery below.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.

