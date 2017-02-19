Let the ultimate mommy war begin.

Welcome to Monterey, Calif., where the only thing bigger than the houses are the rivalries between the moms at the elementary school at the center of Big Little lies, HBO's sexy adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling 2014 novel.

In Sunday night's premiere, we see flashes of a trivia night gone wrong, where one of the parents is murdered: The viewers don't find out who died and who killed them, as detectives interview all the parents, who are more than happy to dish the dirt (serving as the Greek chorus) surrounding the five women at the center of the drama, played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

Throughout the seven-episodes limited series, E! News is going to do a power-ranking of the five main moms, from needs improvement to class mom of the week...