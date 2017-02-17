Big Little Lies has little little changes.
HBO's new drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley finally makes its debut this Sunday, taking Liane Moriarty's juicy 2014 bestseller about a murder and school politics at an elementary school from the page to the small screen.
As huge fans of the novel, we were curious to see if any major changes were made in the transition, and we're happy to say the changes, small and few and far between, totally work and only add to this delicious and dark tale of a first grade fundraiser turned crime scene.
Avoiding major spoilers, here are some of the changes you can expect when you tune into Big Little Lies' premiere on Sunday...
HBO
1. While all of Moriarty's books are set in Australia, the setting for HBO's BLL moves from the land down under to Monterey, Calif., but keeping the small beach town vibe (with house porn. So. Much. House. Porn.).
"That was a big, conscious choice," Witherspoon said in an interview with Variety of the move. "I think we all agreed that [Monterey] brought more of the sense of a small community where everybody talks about each other."
HBO
2. The book focuses mainly on the three women played by Witherspoon, Kidman and Woodley, but the series expands the POVs a bit, and viewers will get to know a lot more about Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), really making it a show about five women.
3. One of the school's working moms, Renata's job was bumped up from a pretty big deal in the financial world in the books to CEO of a major company in the TV show. And Madeline's rarely mentioned part-time job in the books gets a bigger role in the show, too, with the queen bee attempting to stage a production of Avenue Q, but facing petitions and push-back.
3. Also getting a little more depth, in addition to Renata and Bonnie? The husbands, namely Madeline's (Witherspoon) husband Ed (Adam Scott), who no longer seems to be a journalist, and ex-husband Nathan (James Tupper), as well as Renata's husband., get a bit more screentime than anticipated.
4. The TV series age the children characters up from kindergarten to first grade. Not a major change, but it does help to give them more realistic personalities. The show also ages up Madeline's oldest daughter Abigail (Kathryn Newton) a few years, and gets rid of Madeline's son altogether. Rough twist, Fred! (Originally, the character of Jane, played by Woodley, could've been aged up too, as Witherspoon, an executive producer, thought she would want to take on the single mother role.)
5. Sadly, there is no erotic book club, like in the novel.
6. While a small change, it's not Madeline's 40th birthday on the day where all the action begins, which offered major insight into the character in Moriarty's book.
Big Little Lies premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. on HBO.