Pregnant Beyoncé Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Grammys

If you were browsing through the racks at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills Thursday, you were in some special company.
Fresh off her 2017 Grammys performance and wins, Beyoncé made a rare public appearance at the luxury department store during its regular open hours and spent about three hours shopping.
The 35-year-old pop star, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, dressed casually in a black printed T-shirt and shorts and white sneakers and was accompanied by a group of bodyguards.
She did not buy children's items. She walked through several floors, looking at designer gowns, purses, jewelry and shoes. She purchased a $1,225 pair of red Isabel Marart Laith leather knee-high boots, a pair of Ulla Johnson shoes and Nike sneakers, a source told E! News exclusively.
Beyoncé spent about 20 minutes in the store's Barneys Bungalow, a specialty space where gowns from Prabal Gurung, J. Mendel, Lanvin, JC Obando, Monique Lhuillier, YSL and Manolo Blahnik and other designer brands, as well as luxury tuxedos and accessories, are displayed in honor of Hollywood's award season. Several racks of dresses and other items were brought out for the singer, who sat on a light green couch.
"Beyoncé tried on several dresses but began not to feel well and was tired," the source said.
"She seemed very nice and was very casual," the source added about the singer's visit. "She had several bodyguards around her and everyone in the store was chatting about her being there."
The source also said Beyoncé has bought children's items at Barney's in the past.
The singer announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1 via a baby bump photo posted on her Instagram page. She followed it up with a full album of maternity pics, which also featured her and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Last weekend, Beyoncé showcased her baby bump publicly for the first time, at the 2017 Grammys, where she won two awards, but lost the major ones to Adele, and gave a much-talked about maternity-themed performance.