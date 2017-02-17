From ready-to-wear looks to street-style outfits, Gigi Hadid's NYFW ensembles made some serious fashion statements.

When she isn't collaborating with designer Tommy Hilfiger, Gig is hard at work on the runway. This fashion week, the coveted model proved her expertise in style through on-point beauty looks and trendsetting outfits.

Opening up for Jeremy Scott, the runway pro turned heads in a leopard, multi-printed moto jacket and bell-bottoms that had Jesus' face printed on the fabric. To finish the piece, she carried a red-and-black metal purse. Talk about a major show stopper.