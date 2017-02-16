You're no stranger to the double buns, but chances are you didn't see this hairstyle coming.
When Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill all hit the NYFW runway in fall 2017 Anna Sui, we couldn't help but notice their Scary Spice-esque, spunky 'dos. Created by celeb hairstylist and co-founder of R+Co Garren, this playful style might just become your new favorite!
Not only is it easy to execute (the three-step, three-product instructional is below), but it's also a fresh way to mix up your usual look—supermodel-style.
Contrasting flowing locks with some creativity up top can make a world of difference. Whether you're headed to a formal event (like, let's say, the Oscars) or just looking for new ways to change up your everyday hair, this half-up, half-down style is just the thing to do it.
All you need are two hair ties and a couple minutes.
Jimmy Bae/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Get the Look
Step 1: Prep hair with R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray (launching March 2017) for texture, and part down the center.
Step 2: Create two "Minnie Mouse twists" at the crown.
Step 3: Finish with hairspray to lock in the knots at the crown and a texture spray from mid-shaft to ends to encourage natural texture.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
You'll be looking like a Hadid sister in no time!
Also, just generally, two buns are better than one.