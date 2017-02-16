Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in several Harry Potter films but shared no scenes with Waylett, penned an op-ed about his sentencing in the U.K. newspaper The Guardian.

"In my opinion, the riots were like a huge party that no one wanted to miss, but were not really sure how they got invited or why they were suddenly there, in a hood, with alcohol and fire all around them, surrounded by people singing and shouting," she said. "There were youths who got As at school, worked hard, who applied for jobs and more jobs, worked harder only to not have anything to show for it at the end of the day. There were youths with a capacity for self-destruction, and those who wanted to party. There were youths who were angry, maybe because they didn't know why they were angry. The youths who, like my friends and I, can't understand and can't relate, simply weren't there."

"I don't know where Waylett would have fitted in with these groups, but I like to think he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," she wrote. "I also hope his IMDB timeline picks up once he gets out of jail."

Waylett never acted against after the release of the 2009 film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the sixth film in the eight-part series.