Mariah Carey has returned to the mic.

Nearly two months after she fumbled through her set during the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve program in Times Square, the Grammy winner shook off the criticism and gave live television another try.

Donning a plunging red gown, the reality star joined a band and trio of backup singers to belt out her latest single, "I Don't," featuring rapper YG, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night.

The live rendition went off without a hitch, helping to end the late-night show on a high note and put the drama of last year's snafu to rest.