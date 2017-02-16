Khloe Kardashian Dismisses Revenge Body Contestant for Lack of Effort While Another Loses 40 Pounds: Watch the Recap!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Upton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George Clooney's Mother Reveals Sexes of His and Amal's Twins

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton

From Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton to Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Watch to Get the Latest Scoop on Celeb Couples!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Revenge bodies don't just come easy.

Brittany McCalipp learned that the hard way in tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian when Khloe Kardashian had to step in and stage an intervention for the participant, who had initially boasted about wanting to lose weight to be "that bitch" again.

"You have the best of the best at your fingertips. Take advantage of it!" Khloe explained, alongside with trainer Gunnar Peterson and nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia. "It's only a few weeks and it will change your life forever."

But when it ultimately became clear Brittany wasn't committed to changing her diet or kicking her marijuana habit, she was dismissed for her lack of effort and dedication.

Watch

Brittany Reveals How Often She Smokes Marijuana

Meanwhile, singer Ranella Ferrer did take the challenge seriously and the results showed. She ended up losing 40 pounds with the help of her trainer, Corey Calliet.

At the start of her journey, Ranella wanted to get "revenge" on her mom for constantly focusing her weight. But afterward, she realized the criticism was coming from a place of love and concern.

"I know I can't blame anyone else for what happened to me," Ranella explained. "I can only blame myself for everything I did. She was just telling me truth." She added, "Twelve weeks ago, looking at myself in the mirror was embarrassing. Now when I look in the mirror, I'm really, really happy."

Make sure to catch up with the episode rewind above!

Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Recaps , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again