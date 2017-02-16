Revenge bodies don't just come easy.

Brittany McCalipp learned that the hard way in tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian when Khloe Kardashian had to step in and stage an intervention for the participant, who had initially boasted about wanting to lose weight to be "that bitch" again.

"You have the best of the best at your fingertips. Take advantage of it!" Khloe explained, alongside with trainer Gunnar Peterson and nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia. "It's only a few weeks and it will change your life forever."

But when it ultimately became clear Brittany wasn't committed to changing her diet or kicking her marijuana habit, she was dismissed for her lack of effort and dedication.