Revenge bodies don't just come easy.
Brittany McCalipp learned that the hard way in tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian when Khloe Kardashian had to step in and stage an intervention for the participant, who had initially boasted about wanting to lose weight to be "that bitch" again.
"You have the best of the best at your fingertips. Take advantage of it!" Khloe explained, alongside with trainer Gunnar Peterson and nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia. "It's only a few weeks and it will change your life forever."
But when it ultimately became clear Brittany wasn't committed to changing her diet or kicking her marijuana habit, she was dismissed for her lack of effort and dedication.
Meanwhile, singer Ranella Ferrer did take the challenge seriously and the results showed. She ended up losing 40 pounds with the help of her trainer, Corey Calliet.
At the start of her journey, Ranella wanted to get "revenge" on her mom for constantly focusing her weight. But afterward, she realized the criticism was coming from a place of love and concern.
"I know I can't blame anyone else for what happened to me," Ranella explained. "I can only blame myself for everything I did. She was just telling me truth." She added, "Twelve weeks ago, looking at myself in the mirror was embarrassing. Now when I look in the mirror, I'm really, really happy."
