Pierre Suu/GC Images
Belts are back in a big way.
With New York Fashion Week in full swing, some key celeb street style trends are starting to emerge. One of them being oversized belts—and they're showing up on everyone.
Kylie Jenner stepped out in this denim-on-denim ensemble, which wouldn't have had the same impact had their not been a thick, waist-cinching accessory around her middle. The hot tip here? Whether you're wearing a thin trench coat or a thick, durable textile like denim, throwing an big belt over the look will instantly give waist definition.
And she's not the only one doing it.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Just two days before, Gigi Hadid was spotted rocking this mix-and-matched neutrals outfit. Though the slack on her belt isn't as long as King Kylie's, the belt is still the focal point (and what brings the look together).
Timur Emek/GC Images
VS Angel Jasmine Tookes even got in on the action with this low-key, all-black look. Hers is a little more hidden, but the belt-made hourglass shape is prominent.
So take your outerwear to the next level and start accessorizing!
H&M Narrow Belt, $7
It's an easy trick that can transform any shapeless jacket (and won't break the bank)!