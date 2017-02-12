While the 2017 Grammy Awards definitely made history with some of music's biggest names—like Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gagaand so on—there's no denying a few famous faces were definitely missing from the audience.

For example, we were looking forward to seeing what would happen when Drake attended the show among his previous flings, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. Needless to say, we were a little let down (admittedly) to find out he wasn't attending.

Not to mention, The Weeknd performed, so we expected to see Selena Gomez in the audience supporting him. However, she, too, was missing as was Taylor Swift , Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

These are some of music's biggest names, so where were they on music's biggest night?