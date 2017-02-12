Jennifer Lopez Channels Taylor Swift's Spirit at 2017 Grammys

Did Taylor Swift pass Jennifer Lopez her spirit stick at the 2017 Grammys?

The actress and singer appeared to be having the best time watching the show from the front row and channeled the pop star's pep and adorable cheerleader-like persona. Swift, who did not attend the event, is known for dancing like no one's watching and cheering on her peers enthusiastically while attending award shows.

Bruno Mars? A celebrity-packed Carpool Karaoke? J.Lo was Here. For. It.

Lopez appeared to like Mars' performance of "That's What I like" very much indeed, singing and dancing along while standing up while most others remained seated.

She appeared especially moved when he sang, "Can I break it down?" She also seemed to swoon after he gave a shout-out to the female audience members, telling them they looked "so beautiful" in their brand-new dresses. Lopez wore a lilac Ralph & Russo gown with a plunging keyhole neckline and thigh high slit.

Earlier in the show, Corden brought out Neil Diamond for a fun, star-studded performance of his hit "Sweet Caroline" designed to look like his Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment.

J.Lo joined them and the likes of Faith Hill and husband Tim McGrawJohn Legend, Jason DeruloKeith Urban, Ryan Tedder and Beyoncé and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

