AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
It's a big week for fashion.
Both New York and Los Angeles are booming with events surrounding new collections. So, of course, our favorite celebrities are out and about, dressed to the nines. It's clearly still winter in NYC, yet spring garments have reinvigorated our taste buds for style and provided a warm signal of an end to the cold. Check out the best outfits of the week!
Victoria Beckham is stunning ahead of her SS17 show, in the perfect winter-to-spring transitional ensemble. The designer is rocking a red ribbed sweater with the matching skirt from her namesake line, paired with a classic blue, collared blouse. Bright colors are great way to look like spring, without sacrificing warmth.
AEO Textured V-Neck Sweater, Was 44.95, Now $17.98
Gachie / Splash News
Bold and bright, Rihanna continues to prove her trendsetter status. For her shoot with Paper Magazine, the singer sports the Proenza Schouler striped midi dress with red, black and white platform wedges, daring white earrings and green hair. It might be time to add stripes and color-blocking to your wardrobe.
Frank Sullivan/Splash News
White jumpsuits have never looked more chic. Tracee Ellis Ross elevates this utilitarian-inspired garment (similar one here) by adding black boots, a Chanel tote, red lipstick, a black coat and tinted aviators. You can do the same by adding a great pair of sunglasses and a red lip to any casual look.
Quay Muse Fade, $60
Frank Sullivan/Splash News
Charlize Theron stuns in all black everything. The actress is taking a note from the off-duty model style guide in L'Agence Aurelie Leather Leggings, paired with a classic navy blue blouse, black duster coat, pumps and Saint Laurent bag. She looks classic and a bit mysterious. This stunning look proves that when you're in doubt, black and navy are always safe bets.
White House Black Market Vegan Leather-Front Leggings, Was $99, Now $79.99
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
After receiving numerous nominations for her role in Moonlight, Naomie Harris receives yet another nod for her style at the Calvin Klein SS17 runway show at New York Fashion Week. The actress wore an asymmetrical violet and black checkered top with matching tailored pants, paired with ankle boots with buckles. This outfit is definitely a winner.
What was your favorite style from this week?