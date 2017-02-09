Carrie Underwood has been stepping up her workout game lately—and is looking pretty darn good while she's at it.
It may be thanks to the singer's killer workout regimen...or the fact that she's now outfitted in her own athletic clothing line, aptly entitled Calia by Carrie Underwood.
It's no secret the "Dirty Laundry" crooner can exercise her vocal chords, but now she and fans alike can exercise their bodies in high-waisted leggings ("there won't be any muffin-toppage going on," Carrie told E! News), color-blocked patterns and inspirational messaging.
Now, prepping for her Grammys performance this Sunday is probably stressful enough, but promoting a brand-new fashion line is a whole other ballpark. The singer shared what a day in her life looks like with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.
No day starts without a great selfie. It's hair and makeup time before Carrie's appearance on the Today show.
What does one wear in the green room of a broadcast television show? If one is Carrie Underwood, their own Calia top and infinity scarf, of course.
Mic check: one, two, one, two. The singer gets mic'd up onset with Tamron Hall, Al Roker and guest host Nick Offerman.
It's time to sit down with E! News to talk all things fitness, family and Grammys!
The songstress walks the E! team through an exclusive first look at her spring collection, exclusively available at Dick's Sporting Goods.
What do you think about Carrie's new clothing line?