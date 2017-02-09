Carrie Underwood has been stepping up her workout game lately—and is looking pretty darn good while she's at it.

It may be thanks to the singer's killer workout regimen...or the fact that she's now outfitted in her own athletic clothing line, aptly entitled Calia by Carrie Underwood.

It's no secret the "Dirty Laundry" crooner can exercise her vocal chords, but now she and fans alike can exercise their bodies in high-waisted leggings ("there won't be any muffin-toppage going on," Carrie told E! News), color-blocked patterns and inspirational messaging.