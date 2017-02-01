Getty Images
Beyoncé is pregnant and that makes...five?!
Yup. Queen B, Jay Z and 5-year-old Blue Ivy have two bundles of joy coming into their family as the singer just announced she's expecting twins!
Bey took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news alongside a gorgeous photo of her growing baby bump. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she captioned the photo. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."
Adding one baby, let alone two would be daunting for any parents who are growing their family, but the superstar musicians have a lot of friends in the industry they can totally look to for advice...42 friends (and counting), in fact!
Many stars are already parents of twin children, including big names like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon and Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.
