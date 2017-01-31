For the first time in a long time, David Foster is living life as a single man.

More than a year after the renowned music producer and Yolanda Hadid announced their divorce after four years of marriage, fans are getting a sense of how one family member is coping.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, David briefly discussed his most recent marriage that was partly documented on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I tend to go from marriage to marriage—leaving one wife for another," David admitted. "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it."

He added, "Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, ‘Oh, right.'"