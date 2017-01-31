The fellowship is back together again.

It's been 16 years since Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen and the rest of their co-stars first hit the silver screen to launch one of the biggest movie trilogies in Hollywood history.

Despite how much time has gone by since their days in Middle-earth, the actors behind the beloved characters picked up right where they left off when they reunited Monday night. Shenanigans obviously ensued.

Along with Bloom, Wood and Mortensen, Dominic Monaghanand Billy Boyd joined in on the fun as the group posed for silly photos.

"They have a cave troll," Monaghan captioned a photo on his Instagram account as the men posed with cutlery from a restaurant and prepared to fight off a nonexistent cave troll.