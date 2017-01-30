Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary since Vanessa Hudgens lost her father Greg Hudgens after battling stage four cancer.

In an inspiring Instagram post, the Powerless star paid tribute to a man she knows is still being a supportive parent.

"Today marks one year since my dad passed away," she wrote to her followers. "He's my angel looking down on me and I know how proud he is."

Vanessa added, "I keep trucking on but still feel his presence in my heart. And there he will forever stay."