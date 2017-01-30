No matter if you're rooting for the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots at the upcoming 2017 Super Bowl, we can all cohesively agree we're rooting for one person to put on her best performance yet: Lady Gaga!

Yes, after putting on an insane performance of the National Anthem last year, Mother Monster will take the stage for the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, and it's already looking like it will make history.

Here's everything we know about it so far: