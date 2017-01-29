Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Congratulations, John Lithgow!
The Crown star took home the award for Best Male Actor in a Television Drama at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, marking his first-ever win in this category.
Taking to the podium to deliver an emotional speech filled with gratitude, Lithgow admitted, "I never would have cast myself as Winston Churchill. This was the bright idea of Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry and Nina Gold."
He went on to thank the show's costumer as well as his dialect coach and the other members of the cast, including his co-star Claire Foy, who took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama.
"These are the people who delivered me up to this podium," he said.
He also made sure to respect the purpose of the SAG Awards (actors honoring actors) by taking a moment to thank the other men nominated in the category: Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones, Rami Malek for Mr. Robot and Kevin Spacey for House of Cards.
He concluded by thanking Meryl Streep for her politically charged Golden Globes speech, saying, "And [thank you] to a great, underrated actress who somehow managed to speak my exact thoughts three weeks ago in another awards ceremony, and that is Meryl Streep. Thank you so much."
