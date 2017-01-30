2017 SAG Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

And the award goes to...
The 2017 SAG Awards took over the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles last night, with A-list contenders like Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Rami Malek and more on hand to celebrate each other's incredible accomplishments in film and television.
But with 15 honors to pass out, 480 champagne bottles to pop and photo opp after photo opp with the Stranger Things kids to snag, it can be tough for the cameras to keep up with every single must-see moment. Lucky for pop culture fanatics watching from home, E! News had an all-access pass to the Screen Actors Guild Awards and we're inviting you as our plus one.
Check out every exclusive SAG-related detail you won't find anywhere else!
1. Barb Meets Mia: Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser, who plays the fan-adored Barb in the Netflix series, was completely star shocked to run into Emma Stone backstage. The starlet approached the La La Land star and told her, "You don't know who I am, but..." to which Emma replied, "You're Barb!" Shannon then gushed, "I just love you so much" and the newfound friends snapped a photo together. Aww. Just a few minutes before, Stone told Purser's co-star David Harbour that she "absolutely loved" his politically-charged acceptance speech. Ms. Stone also had reunion with her The Help co-star Viola Davis as they passed each other backstage. "We're all here," Stone said to Davis while pointing to Octavia Spencer.
2. Fenced In: When Denzel Washington is in the press room answering questions from the media, you wait patiently until it's your turn. That's what happened to the Hidden Figures cast. Taraji P. Henson put her statue on the floors while they waited she and her ensemble co-stars patiently waited until the Fences star was finished. "It's heavy," she said. "I mean, you can get eally good guns carrying this thing around." When someone said to Spencer, "That's two SAG Awards for you?" the Oscar-winner beamed, "Nope, it's three!" Yas, queen!
3. Bromance Alert!: It was a total love fest when Manchester By the Sea's Lucas Hedges and Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes saw each other on the carpet. Rhodes said, "Congratulations. Give me a hug!" Hedges (who has a new buzzed haircut for Yen, his soon-to-be stage debut in NYC.) is a first-time Oscar nominee for his work in the Kenneth Lonergan-directed drama. Also on the carpet, Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks got a kiss on the hand from Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and was part of a group hug with young stars of Stranger Things.
4. Children's Hour: Speaking of the Stranger Things cast, Millie Bobby Brown and company caused quite the joyful commotion when they hit backstage. Not only were they jumping around, but they also screamed, "Pizza," while taking photos.
5. Sign Language: So, what happens when the winners hit backstage? First, they autograph several copies of the year's SAG Awards poster using silver and gold markers. Then they take an official photo before being handed a framed photo that was taken just minutes before while accepting their awards on stage. And if by some chance the photographers waiting to take their pics on the winners step-and-repeat don't know who they are, a staffer holds a rather big sign with the winner's name on it. (One photographer last night yelled, "Mazel tov!" when each winner stepped up to the step-and-repeat.) Then it's another official photo followed by a press conference-style media room. But it's not over then. There's yet another photo to take for People magazine before they walk a winners red carpet to talk to media outlets, including E! News.
For complete SAG Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. And don't miss the Fashion Police 2017 SAG Awards special Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., only on E!