2017 SAG Awards: Everything You Didn't See on TV

3. Bromance Alert!: It was a total love fest when Manchester By the Sea's Lucas Hedges and Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes saw each other on the carpet. Rhodes said, "Congratulations. Give me a hug!" Hedges (who has a new buzzed haircut for Yen, his soon-to-be stage debut in NYC.) is a first-time Oscar nominee for his work in the Kenneth Lonergan-directed drama. Also on the carpet, Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks got a kiss on the hand from Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and was part of a group hug with young stars of Stranger Things.

4. Children's Hour: Speaking of the Stranger Things cast, Millie Bobby Brown and company caused quite the joyful commotion when they hit backstage. Not only were they jumping around, but they also screamed, "Pizza," while taking photos.

5. Sign Language: So, what happens when the winners hit backstage? First, they autograph several copies of the year's SAG Awards poster using silver and gold markers. Then they take an official photo before being handed a framed photo that was taken just minutes before while accepting their awards on stage. And if by some chance the photographers waiting to take their pics on the winners step-and-repeat don't know who they are, a staffer holds a rather big sign with the winner's name on it. (One photographer last night yelled, "Mazel tov!" when each winner stepped up to the step-and-repeat.) Then it's another official photo followed by a press conference-style media room. But it's not over then. There's yet another photo to take for People magazine before they walk a winners red carpet to talk to media outlets, including E! News.