The LOVE photo spread also features about 20 more people, including an Olympic champion, a male ballet dancer, a transgender model Hari Nef, a "Goth schoolgirl from Cleckheaton, Yorkshire," a "sprightly videographer from upstate New York who had previously been living in her car" and an "English expat student from Barcelona," the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph reported Friday.

"They all killed it," Kendall told the outlet. "Some famous faces wandered in and out of the two desert days, which at times felt like a super-glamorous school trip."

"I have multiple folders in my computer and in my phone of all the photos that I've taken throughout my life, of my friends, of everything I've done," she said. "I've always genuinely enjoyed [photography]. And I still do things that I'd rather keep personal. I think it's more about showing my eye.'"

Kendall has herself appeared on the cover of LOVE. She appeared topless on its fall/winter 2014 issue.