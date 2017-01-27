5 Days, 5 Ways: Olivia Palermo Knows a Thing or Two About Layering

ESC: 5 Days, Olivia Palermo

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images

Stars flocked to Paris this week to watch haute couture ensembles make their way down the runway.

Needless to say, they rose to the occasion wearing incredibly chic outfits bound to lend us endless amounts of inspiration. On Monday, Olivia Palermo caught our eye in an impeccably layered and ultra-edgy outfit. She wore a black turtleneck underneath a distressed chunky knit, black tights underneath a crisp pair of cropped trousers, pointy-toed lace-up heels and tied the whole look together with a corset—everything by Dior.

ESC: 5 Days

H&M Ribbed Turtleneck Top, $18

ESC: 5 Days, Alessandra Ambrosio

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Tuesday brought a lesson in mixing and playing with different colored neutrals. Alessandra Ambrosio paired a pale-pink dress with nude boots and an off-white, floor-length duster. The look works because each piece's coloring is only slightly different from the next—creating an almost monochrome illusion.

ESC: 5 Days

Tony Bianco Nakita Zip Bootie, $146 

ESC: 5 Days, Kelly Rowland

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Victoria Beckham was the first to rock a pair of wide-leg trousers this week, but it was Kelly Rowland's mix-and-match way of dressing that really caught our eye. The singer expertly paired a patterned, mustard-yellow sweater with the tracksuit-like pant.

ESC: 5 Days

Loveless Wide-Legged Cropped Trousers, $89

ESC: 5 Days, Cindy Bruna

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Model Cindy Bruna served up some cozy inspiration in her fur bomber jacket. It proves that throwing something of that nature on top of even the most casual of outfits takes the look to a more elevated level.

ESC: 5 Days

Stella McCartney Faux Fur Coat, $742

ESC: Uma Thurman

ELDER ORDONEZ/INSTARimages.com

Uma Thurman's belted coat look is just the style tip you've been looking for. If you're looking to add a little shape to your oversized outerwear, belt it! It'll accentuate your waist and give you that added fashion flair most winter-ready outfits can't give you.

ESC: 5 Days

Topshop PU Triple Keeper Belt, $30

Did you catch all that?

TAGS/ Olivia Palermo , Alessandra Ambrosio , Victoria Beckham , Kelly Rowland , Uma Thurman , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , 5 Days, 5 Ways