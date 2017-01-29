Mariah Carey has a new song!
On Sunday's Mariah's World season finale, Mariah returned to the studio amid her split from James Packer and recorded the song, "I Don't."
In the breakup ballad Mariah sings, "'Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't."
Talking about her split with James on the episode, Mariah said, "Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through. And if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?"
At the end of the episode, Mariah took a trip to Maui and shared a very intimate moment with Bryan Tanaka.
What happened on the trip?
Take a look at the recap to find out and listen to Mariah's new song in the video above!
1. Mariah Reveals She's Ready to Get Back in the Studio:
As her European tour comes to an end, Mariah reveals that she's ready to get back in the studio to record new music. Mariah has had a lot going on in her personal life and she explains that songwriting is very "healing" for her.
Take a look at the clip above to see Mariah explain why she loves being in the studio!
Mariah Carey Excited to Get Back in the Studio Amid James Packer Split: ''Songwriting Is Very Healing for Me''
E!
2. Mariah & Nick Cannon Celebrate Their Twins' Birthday Together:
To celebrate Monroe and Moroccan's birthday, Mariah and her ex Nick Cannon take them to an indoor trampoline park.
"Now that we've gotten back home, we can have the kids' birthday with their father, and that makes them happy," Mariah says. "Me and their dad, we have a very cool and special relationship. We just have each other's back regardless, I think that's amazing and I love it!"
E!
3. Stella Says Trying to Plan Mariah & James' Wedding Is "So F--king Frustrating'':
Stella is trying to help plan Mariah's wedding to James, but it's just not working out.
During a conversation with Mariah, Stella explains that she received three possible wedding dates from James' team, but none of them work for her schedule.
"I'm doing my best to get this wedding sorted for Mariah, but it's so f--king frustrating," Stella says. "This prenup is dragging for months and they're throwing these unrealistic dates at me. Like is the universe trying to tell us something?"
4. Tanaka Asks Mariah About Marrying James:
Mariah and Tanaka have grown very close after spending so much time together on tour. So while the two are by themselves, Tanaka takes the opportunity to ask Mariah about her relationship with James.
"Are you really gonna marry this guy?" Tanaka asks.
Watch the clip above to see Mariah's response!
Bryan Tanaka Confronts Mariah Carey About James Packer Relationship: ''Are You Really Gonna Marry This Guy?''
5. Tanaka Gets Promoted:
At the end of the tour, Tanaka learns that Mariah and Stella have promoted him to co-creative director with Anthony, the current creative director. But now they have to tell Anthony the news!
Take a look at the clip above to see what Anthony thinks about Tanaka's promotion!
E!
6. Mariah Makes a Decision About Relationship With James:
After recording the song, Mariah takes off her wedding ring and has a talk with Stella about James.
"You wrote some powerful words in there, it's a lot for one person to deal with," Stella tells Mariah.
"Yeah it is, but I've been saying that and I know that you've been trying to help me figure it out," Mariah says. "And I think we both need to just cut the s--t and recognize the fact that...the two of us know why I can't go through with this. I can't, I can't do it, how can I do this?"
Stella tells Mariah she "can't."
She continues, "The minute that he pushed the first wedding date..."
Mariah Carey Says James Packer Marriage Wasn't ''Meant to Be?''You Have to Accept That and Move On''
"Well I think the thing about that is we really tried to help him during that time, but I don't even want to get into that," Mariah says.
"But he really put you through hell, unapologetically," Stella replies.
Mariah tells Stella, "I don't think it's fair or right to talk about those issues, but I think we should, like I said before, just cut the s--t and remember that the both of us know that I can't do this."
Mimi continues, "For me, I've had so many situations in my life where they just weren't good, and at this point in my life I don't wanna go through that again. And so it won't happen."
Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Share Passionate Kiss in Mariah's World Mid-Season Teaser: ''I'm Going to Follow My Heart''
E!
7. Mariah & Tanaka Kiss in Maui:
After her split with James, Mariah confesses that it's a "deep" and "difficult situation."
"My situation now, it's been a deep and difficult situation," Mariah says. "It's not easy going through something like this, it's really hard to explain. It definitely feels like a weight has been lifted, but I need to spend time taking care of myself, loving myself."
But Mimi says she's "not here to have a woe is me festival" and jets off to Maui with her squad to perform. Once the performance is over, Mariah and Tanaka spend time together on the beach.
"Here's the thing, I think that this is one of the most beautiful moments, that I'll never forget," Tanaka tells Mariah. "And I hope that you don't want to forget it."
Tanaka then reveals that he's "always wanted to do this" and the two lock lips and Tanaka says that he's going to go after Mimi with his "whole heart" because she's the girl of his dreams.