Mariah Carey has a new song!

On Sunday's Mariah's World season finale, Mariah returned to the studio amid her split from James Packer and recorded the song, "I Don't."

In the breakup ballad Mariah sings, "'Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't."

Talking about her split with James on the episode, Mariah said, "Ever since the tour wrapped I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I've been going through. And if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?"

At the end of the episode, Mariah took a trip to Maui and shared a very intimate moment with Bryan Tanaka.

What happened on the trip?

Take a look at the recap to find out and listen to Mariah's new song in the video above!