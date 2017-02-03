Lady Gaga will be hitting the stage during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, and we already know it's destined for greatness.
The singer has never disappointed during any of her major live performances—just take a look back at some of her moments at the MTV VMAs, Grammys and Oscars over the years—but more than that, she's proven to be one of the best voices in the music industry today.
Her version of the National Anthem during last year's Super Bowl garnered a standing ovation and caused viewers' mouths to fall straight to the ground, which is probably how she landed the esteemed spot for the halftime show on Sunday.
In fact, those stripped down moments in which Mother Monster has showcased her vocals without the over-the-top costumes or crazy choreography is exactly why she now sits at the top of the industry's list of best voices.
Check out 11 of those moments that prove her insane talent below:
"Speechless" at the 2009 Vevo Launch Event: Despite rocking her go-to bow hair for the event, Gaga took away the crazy costumes and stunned the audience with her incredible vocals of a stripped down version of "Speechless."
"Hair" at the 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival: The singer put her full heart into this performance, which she dedicated to Jamey Rodemeyer, a 14-year-old boy who took his life due to LGBT bullying.
"Edge of Glory" on The Howard Stern Show in 2011: The musician performed solo on the piano in a stripped down version of "Edge of Glory." Stern was blown away, noting, "I really was moved...That's one of the best live performances I've ever had on my show."
"Do What U Want" on Alan Carr's Chatty Man in 2013: Another showcase of her insane voice and piano skills, Gaga performed an acoustic version of "Do What U Want," moving much of the audience to tears.
"Winter Wonderland" With Tony Bennett at the Rockefeller Center in 2014: All of her duets with Bennett are superb, but their Christmas songs are much loved during the holidays. Her performance at the Rockefeller Center shows just how wide her vocal range is.
"Cheek to Cheek" With Bennett at the 2015 Grammys: Speaking of her duets with Bennett, we can't forget about this incredible, old-Hollywood performance at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
Sound of Music Medley at the 2015 Academy Awards: To cap off her awesome awards season in 2015, Gaga performed an incredible medley in honor of the 50th anniversary of The Sound of Music. The moment was one to remember, leaving audience members and viewers alike with goosebumps.
"New York, New York" at the Sinatra 100 Celebration in 2015: Mother Monster took on a little jazz when she performed the famous song in honor of what would have marked Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday in December 2015. She certainly would have made him proud with one helluva performance!
National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl: As we mentioned before, Gaga's passionate performance of the National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl had everyone's mouths agape. It was exceptional and could have easily been the moment in which the NFL decided she needed to headline the halftime show this year!
"Til It Happens to You" at the 2016 Oscars: The six-time Grammy winner once again showcased her talents with a gorgeous piano version of "Til It Happens to You" at the 2016 Oscars, but it wasn't just her voice that caused the audience to tear up. The singer, who is a victim of sexual assault, delivered her emotional performance by bringing rape survivors on-stage (we're crying re-watching it right now).
Carpool Karaoke With James Corden in October 2016: We couldn't write this post without including Gaga's amazing Carpool Karaoke performance in which she easily became the best musician to ever join Corden on the show. She was fun, she was passionate, but more than anything, she was freakin' great!
We're certain her Super Bowl halftime performance will be another addition to this list, and we can't wait!
Tune into the big game on Sunday, Feb. 5th at 3:30 p.m. on Fox.