Lady Gaga will be hitting the stage during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, and we already know it's destined for greatness.

The singer has never disappointed during any of her major live performances—just take a look back at some of her moments at the MTV VMAs, Grammys and Oscars over the years—but more than that, she's proven to be one of the best voices in the music industry today.

Her version of the National Anthem during last year's Super Bowl garnered a standing ovation and caused viewers' mouths to fall straight to the ground, which is probably how she landed the esteemed spot for the halftime show on Sunday.