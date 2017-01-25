Madonna is into the groove of motherhood, but she isn't adding any more members to her clan right now. is into the groove of motherhood, but she isn't adding any more members to her clan right now.

Upon reports claiming the songstress had filed a request to adopt two children from Malawi, the mother of four rebuffed the headlines, calling them simply "untrue."

" I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home," she told E! News in a statement. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue. "